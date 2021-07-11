5 Times WWE Championships changed hands accidentally 

WWE Superstars perform in front of a live audience regularly, this means that things don't always go according to plan.

The live show element is the reason why there are several botches on WWE TV weekly. This has also led to several title changes that were not supposed to happen, but superstars have been able to cover for this, until the news has been leaked following the show.

This has happened several times as part of the company's live TV shows as well as at house shows, where the company has then had to scramble to ensure that the title is returned before the next show.

The following list looks at just five times that Championships have changed hands on WWE TV in recent years as a result of a botch or an accident.

#5. Mickie James becomes WWE Women's Champion - Paris, France April 2007

Mickie James is a former six-time Women's Champion in WWE, but one of those title reigns wasn't supposed to happen. James had only held the main Women's Division Championship on two occasions when she battled Melina and Victoria in a triple threat match at a live show in Paris in 2007.

Melina was the Champion at the time, but she wasn't part of the pinfall that allowed James to become a three-time Women's Champion. Mickie pinned Victoria following a Mick-Rana in the corner and it appears the former Champion failed to kick out.

Melina wasn't fast enough to break the pin and the crowd was already celebrating Mickie's Championship victory which meant that the decision stood. The decision was then made to give Melina an immediate rematch because Mickie won the Championship by pinning Victoria and not the Champion.

Melina was then able to quickly pick up the victory and make Mickie's Women's Championship reign one of the shortest in WWE history at less than a minute.

Despite the error, the Championship victory has remained part of Mickie's overall WWE statistics and is the reason why she was just one title win off Trish Stratus' record for most of her career. That record has now been broken by Charlotte Flair, who has held the WWE Women's Championship on 12 occasions.

