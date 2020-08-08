5 times WWE ended storylines with dead ends

It's not that uncommon, honestly, to see wrestling promotions drop storylines half-way through. WWE is guilty of this, sure, but we've also seen the same happen in IMPACT/TNA and WCW, among others.

Looking back, there are even some that were rightfully dropped due to lack of interest or just poor taste, and when it comes down to something like that, it's an understandable decision. However, sometimes WWE has left us completely in the dark regarding these storylines, leaving us with dozens if not hundreds of questions over the years.

A personal favorite that will almost never be answered, especially since the victim is no longer with the company, is who attacked and injured Hideo Itami back in 2015. We'll never know, but it's a fact that the NXT parking lot is a dangerous place and needs more security. Still, that's a subject for another day.

Today, we'll look at some of the biggest WWE storylines that reached a dead-end seemingly out of nowhere. We're starting off with some McMahon family drama.

#5 Shane McMahon returns to WWE with a lockbox

Remember how excited the WWE Universe was when Shane McMahon's music hit after many years away from the industry? It was a huge shock to the system, and Vince McMahon and his daughter Stephanie were quite surprised, to say the least.

Shane-O-Mac wasn't back for a hug or a handshake, though. No, the former European Champion was here for control of the flagship brand of WWE, Monday Night RAW. He even had some blackmail he tried to use to force Vince's hand...the mysterious McMahon lockbox.

Advertisement

Now, to this day, nobody has any idea what was in that thing. Shane got his opportunity to run RAW at WrestleMania, but failed to defeat The Undertaker. Even after that, he was given nearly two months to handle the Red Brand, pretty much forgetting all about whatever dark secrets his father had hidden from the world.

It's likely we'll never know what was in that box, and Shane has moved on. He doesn't run RAW, now, but he is running his own underground fighting pit known as RAW Underground.

Judging by Shane McMahon's record, expect WWE to drop RAW Underground in about a month or so. Enjoy it while you can, because there's a good possibility you'll be seeing it one a list like this in the future.