×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Times WWE fooled fans into thinking it was real

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.84K   //    01 Jun 2019, 12:31 IST

Alexa Bliss' fooled every fan in 2017 whilst Lesnar and Orton tricked everyone the previous year.
Alexa Bliss' fooled every fan in 2017 whilst Lesnar and Orton tricked everyone the previous year.

The WWE, and wrestling as a whole, is a soap opera.

We all know that what we see in the ring, isn't real, and as much as Kevin Owens and Kofi Kingston may despise each other on TV, the pair are actually working together to create entertainment.

But there are times when the WWE will be able to out-smart their fans, who thanks to the internet have got consistently more savvy to the company's tricks.

Blurring the lines between kayfabe and reality, the company have been able to dupe even the smartest members of the WWE Universe over the years.

Here are five times WWE were able to fool even their most hardcore of fans into thinking something real was happening.

5: Shawn Michaels collapses

The Heartbreak Kid 'collapsed' in the ring during a match against Owen Hart in 1995.
The Heartbreak Kid 'collapsed' in the ring during a match against Owen Hart in 1995.

When you put the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels and the Rocket Owen Hart into the ring together, great things are going to happen, right?

Well unfortunately not during an episode of RAW in 1995, as just minutes into the match, Michaels collapsed in the ring, leading to a scary situation for everyone involved as the show went off the air.

It would be almost a decade later until the truth came out about this, as though many believed Michaels collapsed due to over-exertion, the truth was far from that.

Advertisement

In the WWE produced Heartbreak & Triumph documentary, Michaels confessed that not long before the match, he had gotten into a fight with some Marines, after hitting on the girlfriend of one, and his body wasn't up to the match.

Pushing on, WWE had the match last for a few minutes, before Michaels 'collapsed', allowing HBK to take the night off.


1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Brock Lesnar Alexa Bliss
Advertisement
7 times even hardcore WWE fans were fooled
RELATED STORY
5 Times Money in the Bank Changed a Superstar’s Career and 5 Times It Did Nothing for the Winner
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who rocked pop culture inspired wrestling attires
RELATED STORY
5 times WWE mentioned their competition on live TV
RELATED STORY
3 times WWE played with fans' emotions
RELATED STORY
5 times the fans provoked WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
5 times Vince McMahon was embarrassed on live TV
RELATED STORY
5 times Vince McMahon was forced to make a superstar World Champion
RELATED STORY
5 times WWE fans didn't realise it was a wrestler's last match
RELATED STORY
3 Times Vince McMahon was a genius and 3 times he wasn't
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us