5 times WWE was forced to break kayfabe 

We all know the world of WWE is scripted from start to finish. Every inch of the show has a writer, producer and even the chairman behind it making sure everything is showcased how it should be.

Just like with any live programming, there are times when the real world takes hold. In WWE's case, it means they have a break from the kayfabe world of WWE and acknowledge real life scenarios. It doesn't happen often, but there have been rare occasions.

That being said, let's take a look at five times WWE was forced to break kayfabe.

#5 Roman Reigns reveals his battle with leukemia live on WWE RAW

October 22, 2018 will be a date that no WWE fan will ever forget.

Then-Universal Champion Roman Reigns came to the ring on Monday Night RAW to make a major announcement. Reigns revealed that he had been privately battling leukemia for eleven years and it had, sadly, returned after being in remission.

WWE allowed Roman to go to the ring, break kayfabe, and speak as his true self, as Joe Anoaʻi. It was a heartbreaking moment for everyone involved, and it brought members of the WWE Universe in attendance to tears. It even brought fellow Shield member Seth Rollins to tears as he hugged Reigns on the entrance ramp.

It was a surreal night, and it was quite clear what it meant next for Roman Reigns. He relinquished his Universal Championship and went off to seek treatment. He spoke to Good Morning America the day after he gave the update to the WWE Universe:

"I was nervous last night, though. I don’t even get nervous. I’m fine right now. Main events at WrestleMania, all good. But last night, I think because it was so close to the vest, the perfectionist came out in me, the OCD came out. But everybody was so great. The love through this whole process, the support is what was really overwhelming." Roman Reigns said. (h/t Sports Illustrated)

Of course, just four months later, Roman Reigns returned to RAW to confirm he was once again in remission. It was a moment of relief for everyone involved. Roman was back. Hopefully this will be the last of it for The Tribal Chief and he can go on to continue having a fulfilled life.

