5 Times WWE did the same gimmick with different Superstars

As a recognized leader in global entertainment, WWE aims to entertain fans from across the globe with its world-class roster of talented wrestlers.

While WWE has often succeeded in creating gimmicks that made major stars, they have often failed in their attempts to recreate the same magic by recasting a character.

WWE has done this in the past to keep a popular character on television after parting ways with the wrestler who initially portrayed it. The company has also handed down several gimmicks to other Superstars, hoping they will live up to the same success.

Let's take a look at five times WWE wrestlers portrayed similar gimmicks.

#5 Former WWE Superstars Adam Rose and No Way Jose

Both Adam Rose and No Way Jose portrayed party animals who led a conga line to the ring

During his early years on NXT, former WWE Superstar Adam Rose competed under the ring name Leo Kruger, an African hunter and mercenary. WWE later changed his gimmick to that of a party animal dressed up in colourful costumes. He was led to the ring by his partygoing peers known as the Rosebuds.

Major WWE stars such as Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss played Rosebuds before finding success in the company. After Adam Rose left WWE, the company introduced a similar gimmick on the main roster, portrayed by No Way Jose. Just like Adam Rose, Jose danced to his entrance music and was accompanied by a bunch of people dressed up in flashy costumes.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Adam Rose opened up on the similarities between both characters by stating:

“It is very similar. I’ll say that. Very similar. But hopefully, he does better with it than I did because it’s a great thing and he’s really talented and stuff from what I’ve seen.”

Adam Rose went on to retire from professional wrestling in 2019, while No Way Jose competes on the independent circuit as Levy Valenz.

