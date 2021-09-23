5 times WWE legends were brought back to weekly TV

When you're a WWE Superstar, it's often very difficult to let go of the adrenaline rush that comes with performing in front of a live audience. Even if you can't get in the ring and compete, the thrill of being in front of thousands of fans who are hanging onto your every word is hard to pass up.

This is why so many legends return to WWE in an on-screen capacity even if they're no longer able to wrestle. It also benefits the company as there are a greater number of eyeballs on the product due to the presence of a household name.

Here are five times WWE legends were brought back to weekly TV:

#5. Kurt Angle served as general manager of WWE RAW

Following his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, Kurt Angle was appointed as RAW GM the night after WrestleMania 33. Angle was involved in a notorious illegitimate son angle during this run. WWE announced that the identity of the son was Jason Jordan, who was then a part of American Alpha.

At TLC 2017, Angle replaced Roman Reigns as part of The Shield when The Big Dog was ruled out of the show due to undisclosed medical issues. Angle even dressed in The Shield's trademark gear as the trio defeated Braun Strowman, The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro and Kane in a handicap TLC match.

In his next high-profile match, the Olympic Gold Medalist teamed with Ronda Rousey to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34. In the following months, the McMahon family phased out Angle as RAW GM.

#4 Daniel Bryan and The Miz cut incredible promos on each other

After his first retirement, Daniel Bryan was brought back by WWE as SmackDown GM after the 2016 brand split. He worked closely alongside commissioner Shane McMahon and even co-hosted Talking Smack. Bryan's tenure as GM was defined by his Talking Smack segments with The Miz.

The Aberdeen native took exception to The Miz complaining about being mistreated and expressed his disdain for the former WWE Champion's style of wrestling. The duo continued to feud over the next year with their dynamic becoming a focal point of SmackDown.

The American Dragon eventually gave up the position of GM after he was cleared to wrestle again in 2018. Bryan returned to the ring at WrestleMania 34, where he tagged with Shane McMahon against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

