5 times WWE listened to the fans in 2019

WWE actually listened to the fans a lot in 2019

Does WWE Creative listen to their fans?

Although some of the more cynical fans in the WWE Universe will say no to that question, there is actually a lot of proof that shows that the company is listening. Of course, that doesn't mean they listen to every single thing that the fans want, but it is pretty safe to say that a lot of the year's biggest moments wouldn't have happened without their prompting.

With that being said and 2019 almost in the history books, here are five times when WWE actually listened to the fans this year. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us other ways that they listened to the fans.

#5 NXT winning at Survivor Series

WWE delivered to the fans and gave NXT a big win at Survivor Series

NXT! NXT! NXT!

While the Black and Gold brand started out as a reality show to find the next big Superstar, it slowly metamorphized into one of the company's most popular entities. Maybe that had to do with the talent from all over the world that WWE was able to bring in, or how different it was from Raw and SmackDown. In any case, it resulted in a dedicated fanbase.

And that dedicated fanbase wasn't going to accept anything less than a win for NXT at the 2019 edition of Survivor Series, which had high stakes. In fact, between SmackDown just moving to Fox Sports and NXT finally getting put on USA Network, many wondered which brand will come out on top.

Shockingly enough, WWE chose to have NXT win at Survivor Series and that too, in dominating fashion. They topped it off by giving Shayna Baszler a win over Bayley and Becky Lynch. If nothing else, WWE knew there was only one outcome fans would accept at the fall classic and they seemed more than happy to oblige.

