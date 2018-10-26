5 Times WWE pushed Roman Reigns over other Superstars

Rimika Saini

Things could have been pretty different today

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are that of the author's only and not necessarily of Sportskeeda.

While we have a lot of adulation and respect for all the performers that entertain the audiences on a weekly basis, there are certain characters are on the forefront of mostly everything the company produces.

Since Roman Reigns happens to be the 'chosen one' in the WWE, his characterization has been met with vehement backlash over the last three years.

Considering that the company is now dealing with an unfortunate circumstance, with Roman breaking his character to address his unfortunate fight with leukemia, and while we hope The Big Dog returns as soon as possible, Vince McMahon has to make some serious decisions to alter the complexion of Monday Night Raw.

WWE has always maintained their notions on the business aspect of the industry, with the leader of the locker room representing the company wherever he/she goes.

For almost four years, Roman Reigns has been provided with the keys to the kingdom, and while he did earn it, Vince McMahon's constant focus to push the Big Dog has led to the many potential main-event Superstars losing the spotlight.

Here are the 5 times Vince McMahon pushed Roman Reigns over other Superstars .

#1 Daniel Bryan - WrestleMania 31 (2015)

This harmed Roman a lot

After the Shield imploded in shocking fashion in June 2014, a lot of the fans already knew that Roman Reigns was set for big things and continued supporting him, until the Royal Rumble.

Royal Rumble 2015 is probably one of the worst PPVs produced by the company, with many expectations of the fans ruined by a predictable victory from the Big Dog.

While the decision of such an outcome would go to Vince McMahon, it definitely hindered Roman's credibility as a face, and led the fans to be emotionally disinterested in how his journey was transpiring.

Legions of WWE fans yearned for a Daniel Bryan victory at the show, and while organically, it would have worked wonders; with the Beard moving ahead to clash against the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 31, the company remained firm on the original decision.

Both the Superstars fought at WWE Fastlane to determine the No. 1 contender in what definitely was a classic match. Therefore, Bryan's exclusion from the bout definitely broke a lot of hearts, with Vince definitely ignoring the right guy just to push the Golden Boy.

Eventually, Roman's first headliner didn't fair well for him, with Seth Rollins eventually spoiling his night with a monumental cash-in to end the night. So, if you look back now at what all transpired, it definitely did nothing for the Big Dog.

