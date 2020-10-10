5 Times WWE rescinded the contract they offered

There was once a time when up-and-coming Superstars only needed to sign a sheet of paper before competing in their first match on WWE television.

Jeff Hardy, for example, lied about his age before competing in his first WWE match against Razor Ramon at a WWE RAW taping in 1994. The rookie Superstar, who was only 16 at the time, said he was 18 years old, so WWE’s decision-makers allowed the match to take place.

Nowadays, WWE’s rules are much stricter. Several stories have emerged in recent years about WWE offering contracts to potential Superstars, only to withdraw the offer due to a medical or financial reason.

In this article, let’s take a look at five times that WWE rescinded contract offers that were already on the table.

#5 WWE rescinded James Storm’s contract offer

The inspiration for this article came from an interesting revelation that James Storm made in an interview with Ryan Satin in September 2020.

Although Storm briefly appeared in WWE NXT in 2015, he has never competed in any matches on WWE RAW or WWE SmackDown.

During his Pro Wrestling Sheet interview, the former IMPACT Wrestling star revealed that he received an email from WWE Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman about becoming a member of the WWE RAW roster after WrestleMania 36.

“I get home and I see I got an email from Canyon Ceman saying, ‘Hey, we’re interested. Paul Heyman wants me to reach out and bring you to RAW.’ I was like, ‘Wait … I think Bobby [Robert Roode, Storm’s former tag team partner] is going to RAW. Hmmm. This could be interesting.’”

Storm said he agreed terms with WWE and everything was signed. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the offer was rescinded.

“You just take it and keep rolling. It’s not their fault. It’s just how everything is right now.”

The one-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion clarified that his WWE deal is on hold, which means he could still potentially join the company one day, but he has not had contact with anyone from WWE since July.