5 WWE Superstars whose ages were a lie

It is not uncommon for reality television stars to lie about their age in order to improve their chances of appearing on a certain show. However, did you know that this has also happened on multiple occasions throughout the years in WWE?

Nowadays, WWE Superstars’ ages are nowhere near as important as past generations.

Looking at the ages of current RAW and SmackDown Superstars, only 11 men and women on WWE’s top two brands are under the age of 30. The youngest of those Superstars are Dominik Mysterio (23), Humberto Carrillo (24) and Liv Morgan (26).

Why would a WWE Superstar lie about their age?

While it is almost impossible for a current WWE Superstar to get away with lying about their age, that has not been the case in the past.

Two up-and-coming teenage wrestlers once claimed that they were older than they actually were, while two older Superstars worked for WWE after lying about the year they were born.

On one occasion, WWE even pretended that a 22-year-old Superstar was 19 years old, simply so he could be referred to as a teenager when he appeared on television.

In this article, let’s take a look at four WWE Superstars who once lied about their age, as well as one Superstar whose on-screen age was not accurate.

#5 Jeff Hardy lied to WWE about his age

Jeff Hardy competed for WWE at the age of 16

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy discussed various moments from their legendary WWE careers on an episode of WWE Then & Now.

When the conversation turned to their WWE in-ring debuts, Matt Hardy recalled that his brother lied about his age before he faced Razor Ramon at a WWE RAW taping on May 23, 1994.

“Jeff was the first one that wrestled that night. He was 16 years old. The guy that brought us – Gary Sabaugh, The Italian Stallion – I remember him saying, ‘Your brother’s only 16? Well, he’s gotta lie about his age on the sheet. He’s 18.’”

Jeff Hardy said he felt intimidated by the WWE environment and he never wanted to appear in WWE again after his match against Razor Ramon.

He taped another match in the same week against The 1-2-3 Kid and quickly realized that he wanted to be a WWE Superstar.