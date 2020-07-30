5 Times WWE Superstars appeared in popular music videos

Whether it's WWE, WCW, IMPACT Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, AEW, or any other company, professional wrestling has always held a strong footing in the land of pop culture. Because of that, we'll often see wrestlers appear outside of the squared circle.

You can find various performers in all kinds of movies, TV shows, and even music videos of their favorite bands. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair showed up in Bay Watch, Macho Man Randy Savage stole the show in Spider-Man, and more.

Today, we'll be taking a look at some of those stars and the bands or singers they partnered with. As a bonus, here's a video of the late WWE Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior beating up Phil Collins.

There's something therapeutic about watching the former WWF/WWE C beat the absolute snot out of Phil Collins. I don't know why, but in 2020, why not get a little treat to brighten your day?You're welcome. Without further ado, let's get this list started!

#5 WWE Superstar Finn Balor attacks Miles Kane in "Cry On My Guitar"

Not only was the name of Finn Balor's finisher, "Coup de Grace" used as the album name for Miles Kane's 2018 album, but the Prince also appeared in a music video for the single "Cry On My Guitar."

Kane stated that the inaugural WWE Universal Champion was his favorite professional wrestler, and was excited to have him on board.

In the video, Balor served as the villain, battering Kane around an apartment complex. It was released two years ago, but definitely looks like the Finn Balor we know in NXT today as opposed to the man we saw on Monday Night RAW for a few years.

The clues were right in front of our eyes the entire time!