5 Times WWE stars laughed at fellow wrestlers botches

WWE is presented in front of a live audience which means that botches are inevitable. Some of the company's biggest stars have fallen foul to botches over the years but the situation becomes so much worse when fellow performers laugh at the situation.

Whilst some botches are brutal, others are hilarious and sometimes it's nice to see that several superstars bask in the moment and make sure that they laugh about their fellow star's shortcomings.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

The following list looks at just five times WWE stars have laughed at fellow wrestler's botches.

#5. Randy Orton laughed about WWE mixing up his 2022 Royal Rumble entrance number with Shane McMahon

Randy Orton has become quite a laid-back WWE Superstar in recent years and this has become apparent through the number of times the former world champion has broken character on TV.

From his reaction to a botch with The Singh Brothers to needing to let Shane McMahon's kids know their father was alright following a brutal spot, Orton has shown his range during his time on-screen.

The 2022 Royal Rumble match has made headlines for all the wrong reasons and one story coming out of the show was that Shane McMahon and Randy Orton got their numbers mixed up. This meant that Orton was at the curtain waiting to make his entrance at number 28 when Shane McMahon's music hit.

The planning for the men's Royal Rumble match was seemingly quite lengthy and there were a lot of changes, so this kind of mixup appeared to just be another reason to laugh for Orton, who had been part of the planning process from the beginning.

Fightful Select noted that Orton found this error quite funny, to the point where he was doubled over on the floor laughing about it. Despite his reaction to the botch, Orton was able to quickly recover and finally make his way out to the ring a few minutes later, at which point McMahon had already made quite the impact in the match.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell