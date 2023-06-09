5 Times WWE stars oversold wrestling moves

WWE has seen some of the best and worst sellers in its 70-year-old history. From Brock Lesnar completely flipping himself for the German Suplex to Vince McMahon almost butchering the Stunner, fans have witnessed the highest of the highs and the lowest of the low in selling.

A wrestler’s ability to sell relies not only on their athleticism but also on their in-ring psychology. Superstar Billy Graham (rest in power) wasn’t the most athletically gifted performer, but he sure knew how to sell his opponents' offense.

Hulk Hogan, on the other hand, made his entire career out of no-selling maneuvers though that won’t ever take anything away from his drawing power. WWE, during the 90s, witnessed the rise of performers who didn’t shy away from overselling their opponent’s offense.

For these superstars, overselling was just another day at the job.

#1. The Rock

The Rock will forever remain one of the greatest sellers in sports and entertainment. The Great One’s charisma and athleticism helped him reach the top of the game at a relatively young age.

Rocky had been on the receiving end of countless signature moves in his career, and he took their impact to the fullest.

None, however, allowed him to showcase his natural athleticism the way Stunner did. The People’s Champion is one of the best receivers to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s iconic move and arguably the greatest to have oversold it in WWE.

#2. Shawn Michaels

Few can claim they were as good, let alone better, than Shawn Michaels during the 90s. The Heartbreak Kid remains one of the most influential performers in the history of this business. His mannerism, footwork, selling, and psychology were unmatched.

Speaking of selling, there were times when Michaels went overboard. Just check his Survivor Series match against Pshyco Sid or his infamous WWE SummerSlam 2005 bout against Hulk Hogan. Brother wasn’t prepared for what Shawn did to him at the event.

#3. Rob Van Dam

Jim Ross described Rob Van Dam best when he said the master of the five-star flog splash had an extremely unorthodox style. During his time as an active in-ring performer, The ECW icon used to sell the moves like his life depended on them.

RVD also had an incredible way of selling the DDT or the RKO. The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion would land neck-first on the mat, his legs up, every time he took the RKO from Randy Orton.

#4. D-Von Dudley

The Dudley Boys are considered among the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling. D-Von Dudley and Bubba Ray Dudley entertained countless fans with their legendary tag team matches against Edge & Christian and the Hardy Boyz in WWE.

Fans who grew up watching the Dudley Boyz in action may be able to recall D-Von Dudley's hilarious sell job every time he took a chair shot to the head or other big moves. The former tag team specialist would sell the move like he had a seizure or get his legs to tremble uncontrollably.

#5. Batista

Batista may not be in the conversation of WWE's greatest sellers, but he does have his share of moments where he oversold his opponent's move. The Animal once oversold a headbutt from Mark Henry during a brawl with John Cena.

Batista is one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars, but that hasn't stopped fans from fantasy booking a scenario involving him and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Who’s your favorite star to have oversold in wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below!

