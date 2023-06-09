Seth Rollins had former WWE champions in his corner while he was doing The Authority’s bidding. Fast forward to 2023 and The Visionary is walking the talk himself, with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist. However, some fans might still like the idea of pairing Rollins with a manager - someone who is all too familiar with the world heavyweight title.

The star in question is Batista. The 54-year-old is a four-time World Heavyweight Champion. A Batista-Seth Rollins, manager-wrestler pairing may seem like a wild idea, even on paper. Having said that, the Animal has clearly stated that he’s done with wrestling for good. Plus, his Hollywood schedule is packed for this year. So he is unlikely to make a comeback to manage Rollins.

Moreover, Seth Rollins is at this stage in his career where he doesn’t need a mouthpiece. The Drip God has proven time and again that he’s one of the most consistent and reliable performers in the promotion. The RAW superstar continues to put on a spectacle week in and week out. Just look at the incredible match he had with Damian Priest this past Monday on RAW.

The two superstars gave fans every reason to cheer for them in the main event of the show. In the end, Rollins retained his title with a Stomp to the Archer of Infamy. Priest broke character to shake the champion’s hand after the show went off the air.

Seth Rollins called out by top star for a title match

As seen on NXT this past Tuesday, Bron Breakker issued a huge challenge to the Monday Night Messiah. The Big Bad Booty Nephew invited Rollins to NXT with the World Heavyweight Championship. As of this writing, Rollins hasn’t responded to Bron.

There are many theories as to why the 25-year-old challenged Seth Rollins for the world title. For those who didn’t watch, Breakker called out Rollins during the closing moments of NXT. He had previously attacked Ilja Dragunov during the show.

It remains to be seen what surprises Shawn Michaels will have in store for fans next week on the white and gold brand.

