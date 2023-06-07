Why did Bron Breakker challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship? 3 possible reasons

Bron Breakker laid out a surprising challenge for Seth Rollins on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The former NXT Champion dared The Visionary to show up on his turf with the World Heavyweight Championship and put it on the line. The promo stirred a new debate pertaining to the future of the young star on the developmental brand.

Bron Breakker has been an unstoppable force ever since he first stepped foot inside the Performance Center a couple of years ago. The 25-year-old was handpicked along with Carmelo Hayes to represent the new era of NXT. For those unaware, Melo defeated Bron for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver.

The two had a rematch at NXT Battleground, which Bron lost. He then shifted his attention to Ilja Dragunov with a huge assault this week on NXT. However, the attack seems to be Bron Breakker’s way of keeping the locker room in check while he awaits Seth Rollins’ response to the proposed World Heavyweight Championship match.

Here are three possible reasons why Bron Breakker challenged Seth Rollins.

#1. Return to RAW

Fans who watched RAW during the build-up to WrestleMania 38 might recall Breakker’s debut on the red brand. The former NXT Champion teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa against The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode). He would show up once again on the RAW after WrestleMania to defeat The Show Off for the NXT Championship.

Bron Breakker’s latest challenge could be his return ticket to the main roster, one that might help him place his foot permanently on the red brand. The powerhouse could appear on RAW over the next few weeks to build up his highly-anticipated feud against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#2. Give credibility to the world title

Seth Rollins beat AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27. The Visionary vowed to become a fighting champion the following night on RAW. Rollins held up his end of the bargain by defending the title at a house show. He also retained his title against Damian Priest on the recently concluded episode of RAW.

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy

Seth Freaking Rollins! Seth Rollins hits Damian Priest with the crubstomp, still WWE World Heavyweight ChampionSeth Freaking Rollins! #WWERaw Seth Rollins hits Damian Priest with the crubstomp, still WWE World Heavyweight ChampionSeth Freaking Rollins! #WWERaw https://t.co/6tnkcVg7ab

Rollins putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against a top NXT star in Bron Breakker could give incredible credibility to the title. Both superstars could benefit from the program. This could also shed more focus on NXT as one of the best wrestling shows in the world. It could also allow Rollins to revisit the place that started it all for him in WWE.

#3. Prepare NXT stars for main roster exposure

WWE has been putting NXT stars on Main Event and dark shows for quite some time. The company also relies on its main roster stars to give the rub to the performers in the developmental brand. Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali are the latest examples of veterans showing up unannounced and putting in the work with rising performers.

Bron Breakker is no stranger to singles gold, but it is the first time in his career that he could find himself involved in a world title program. The 25-year-old could learn about the pressures of the main roster from Seth Rollins, who is one of the best wrestlers in the world at the moment.

It remains to be seen which route the World Heavyweight Championship program between the two superstars will take next week.

Do you agree with the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes