Several NXT stars requested to work with 37-year-old WWE Superstar - Reports

Several WWE NXT talents reportedly requested to work with a 37-year-old superstar.

The 2023 WWE Draft is in the books, and many talented superstars went undrafted. These superstars are now called "free agents," and they can show up on any brand they choose. Mustafa Ali appeared on an episode of NXT and will be in action tonight against Joe Gacy.

Ali will also compete in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Santos Escobar this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Baron Corbin recently returned to the developmental promotion as well and attacked NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, several NXT stars specifically requested to work with Mustafa Ali, and the report noted that he was happy to do so.

Fightful added that the goal of Corbin and Ali in NXT was to refresh their characters and allow younger stars to work with veterans who have been on the main roster.

The goal for Ali and Baron Corbin's appearances on the NXT brand is to help “refresh” Ali and Corbin.



Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin have come up short on WWE's main roster

Both Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin need a refresh in NXT after how things have gone for them on the main roster.

Mustafa Ali challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. He gave it everything he had, but The Ring General was too powerful and successfully retained the title. Ali has still never captured a title in his career with the company and could find more success in NXT.

Baron Corbin is a former champion that has fallen on some hard times on the main roster. The Lone Wolf was recently abandoned by WWE legend JBL as his manager. Corbin's only win in the past few months came at a live event over Rick Boogs on April 29.

The crowd got behind Corbin at the event, and he was able to steal a victory.

Ali and Corbin's return to NXT allows both superstars to get back on track or perhaps reinvent themselves. It also will provide younger superstars with the invaluable experience of working with veterans who have already done it at the highest level.

Do you think Corbin and Ali will succeed in NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

