[Watch] Crowd goes absolutely wild after 38-year-old star wins his first match in nearly 200 days at WWE live event

WWE ended its ongoing tour of Europe with a live event in Paris on Saturday, April 29. Although the show featured many memorable moments, the most notable one was Baron Corbin registering a victory over Rick Boogs, which led to fans in the arena going absolutely wild.

The former NXT star has been in a slump over the last few months, with his last victory coming way back in November 2022. At the time, he was paired with JBL and claimed to be the Modern Day Wrestling God. However, the alliance did not last long, as Corbin started losing matches week after week.

After 22 straight losses in the singles competition, Baron Corbin finally got a victory at tonight's live event in Paris, defeating Rick Boogs via a quick roll-up. However, the 38-year-old wasn't the only one ecstatic with the win. The live crowd was equally delighted with his victory as many fans jumped from their seats and gave the star a standing ovation.

WWE veteran Vince Russo wants to change things for Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin is the last man in WWE to have a pinfall or submission victory over Roman Reigns. The 38-year-old defeated The Bloodline leader in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at the namesake PLE in 2019.

However, the two stars' careers have taken opposite trajectories ever since. While Reigns sits firmly at the top of the food chain, Corbin has been a victim of non-coherent storylines and inconsistent bookings. The former NXT star's latest run with JBL was also a bust, and their alliance ended only after a few weeks of formation.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that he wants to see things change for Baron Corbin at the upcoming WWE Draft 2023.

"Okay, bro, I gotta throw my boy a cookie here. I gotta help my boy Baron Corbin. I gotta throw him the life preserver; I gotta throw him the lifeline, I gotta help put my boy, Baron Corbin," said Russo.

Baron Corbin has so far not been drafted to either brand. Over the last few weeks, WWE has teased the star going undrafted this year, which could possibly lead to the return of an old gimmick.

