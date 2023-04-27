Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently expressed his desire to see Baron Corbin move to SmackDown in the 2023 Draft to alter his dwindling fortunes in WWE.

It's no secret that The Lone Wolf is one of WWE's most despicable heels of the modern era. Unlike many other villainous acts, who tend to get cheered by viewers occasionally, Corbin consistently draws boos. However, in recent months his stock has dropped drastically in the global juggernaut.

After a failed partnership with JBL, the former champion has been treading water on RAW. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo mentioned his desire to see Baron Corbin switch brands in the 2023 Draft.

"Okay, bro, I gotta throw my boy a cookie here. I gotta help my boy Baron Corbin. I gotta throw him the life preserver; I gotta throw him the lifeline, I gotta help put my boy, Baron Corbin," said Russo. (17:28 - 17:47)

Drew McIntyre thinks Baron Corbin is the best WWE heel

Though they might not have gotten along on-screen in the promotion, Drew McIntyre has immense respect for Baron Corbin as a competitor.

In a recent interview, The Scottish Warrior credited Corbin for elevating him by letting him kick out of End of Days, one of the most protected WWE finishers, at WrestleMania 38. McIntyre feels there's no better heel than The Lone Wolf in the promotion and praised him for being a selfless athlete.

"It was very cool for Corbin to be cool with it, not cool but understanding of it, being at WrestleMania as the babyface on the rise going onto wrestle Thanos in Roman Reigns after that, I had to be propped up as big as possible, and everything was going into that character to try and get him ready," McIntyre said. "The heel's job is to do that, and there is no better heel in the company than Corbin. He is a true heel through and through, and he is very giving in matches for such [a] big guy."

It'll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Baron Corbin in the upcoming Draft, as the 38-year-old still has a lot to offer.

