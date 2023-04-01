"There is no better heel in the company" - states Drew McIntyre about 38-year-old WWE RAW Superstar

Drew McIntyre will face Gunther and Sheamus in a triple-threat match this Sunday for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Last year at WrestleMania, The Scottish Warrior accomplished something no other superstar was able to do before: kick-out of Baron Corbin's finisher.

End of Days was one of the most protected finishers in WWE, and The Scotsman has now revealed what it meant to be the first superstar to kick out of it.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy for the Daily Mail, Drew McIntyre called Baron Corbin the best heel in the company, and explained why he had to do something out of the ordinary on The Grandest Stage Of Them All last year:

"It was very cool for Corbin to be cool with it, not cool but understanding of it, being at WrestleMania as the baby face on the rise going onto wrestle Thanos in Roman Reigns after that, I had to be propped up as big as possible and everything was going into that character to try and get him ready." McIntyre said. "The heel's job is to do that, and there is no better heel in the company than Corbin, he is a true heel through and through and he is very giving in matches for such big guy." [H/T: Daily Mail]

Max @MF5___

Drew McIntyre becomes the first person to kick out of the End of Days!! #WrestleMania Drew McIntyre becomes the first person to kick out of the End of Days!! #WrestleMania https://t.co/BnRAnItgru

Will Drew McIntyre capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39?

Drew McIntyre has not faced Gunther before in WWE, which makes this first-ever interaction on The Grandest Stage, no less, an intriguing one. Moreover, if The Scotsman manages to emerge victorious in the triple threat bout, it would mark his first IC title win in over thirteen years.

Drew McIntyre talked about what it means to win the IC title this Sunday in a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, describing the potential victory as special to him:

“It’s the first championship I ever won in WWE, what a perfect moment, I’ve been searching for this moment since the crowds returned, after being champion and having the WWE title for over 300 days with nobody there. I’ve been waiting for that moment with a singles championship with the fans for so long, how poetic it might be that the championship that I might be able to raise at WrestleMania in front of the fans will be the first one that I won, and the one that I didn’t appreciate when I first won it,” Drew added: “Now after everything I’ve been through this would be a full circle moment.” [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing WWE Intercontinental Champion Drew McIntyre,jawing with some of the fans back in 2009 WWE Intercontinental Champion Drew McIntyre,jawing with some of the fans back in 2009 https://t.co/kIvM6iXq0A

Meanwhile, read more about a former WWE Superstar talking about his "biggest influence" Drew McIntyre and being able to work with him.

Who are you rooting for in this blockbuster triple-threat match? Drew McIntyre, Sheamus or Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.

