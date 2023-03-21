"The biggest influence was Drew McIntyre," states former WWE star

Drew McIntyre started out his career in WWE as the 'Chosen One,' subsequently winning the Intercontinental Championship two months after making his debut on TV. But somewhere along the way, he lost his momentum and ended up being a member of 3MB alongside Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal.

Today, he is a two-time WWE Champion and a Royal Rumble winner. Former NXT mainstay Killian Dain, who was a member of the faction Sanity, has now revealed Drew McIntyre as his biggest influence.

Speaking on Steve Fall - Ten Count Interviews, Killian Dain, who now goes by the name Big Damo, discussed working with several top stars over the years, including Finn Balor, but nobody influenced him more than Drew McIntyre:

"But for me, I think probably the biggest influence was Drew McIntyre [Drew Galloway]. He left WWE in 2014, and I met him. That was just as I was figuring things out. So it was the launch across the line, the kick up the a**, whatever you want to describe it, because suddenly, I was wrestling somebody on a regular basis. We wrestled each other every month, or every week, whatever it was." [10:25 onwards]

Killian Dain continued:

"Now you've got Drew who you're wrestling on a regular basis, who has been there, done that. He was hungry beyond belief. He recognized in a bunch of us, who wanted to get further, who wanted to do more, he was like, 'Right. We're all gonna do more.' [laughs] That's exactly what we did."

Drew McIntyre will look to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship once again at WrestleMania 39

The Scottish Warrior has been entangled in an angle involving his 'Banger Bros' tag partner Sheamus and the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus fought to a draw on Friday Night SmackDown a few days back after the Imperium interrupted the proceedings and laid out the two former WWE Champions. This led to Adam Pearce booking the aforementioned Triple Threat match for WrestleMania 39.

Drew McIntyre has not held the IC title since his first win back in 2009 at the Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view, where he defeated John Morrison to capture the gold. His reign lasted for 161 days, ending with a loss to Kofi Kingston at the Over the Limit pay-per-view in 2010.

