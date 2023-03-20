WWE veteran pushing for his match to main event WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania Goes Hollywood is just around the corner, and a former WWE Champion is pushing for his match to be booked as the main event.

The Show of Shows is under two weeks away, and the card is taking shape. Roman Reigns is set to headline Night Two of WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

But the main event of Night One remains up in the air, and veteran superstar Sheamus is pushing for his match to close the show on social media.

Gunther is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at 'Mania in Los Angeles. The Celtic Warrior and The Ring General had a classic battle for the IC Title last year at Clash at the Castle, and now Sheamus wants the Triple Threat match to headline WrestleMania.

The 45-year-old took to Twitter to send a message to WWE official Adam Pearce. Pearce reacted to a fan's illustration on social media, and Sheamus took the opportunity to push for the Triple Threat match to be booked as a WrestleMania main event.

"@ScrapDaddyAP Main Event," tweeted Sheamus.

Sheamus reacts to the Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus battled to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Gunther and Imperium interfered, and the match ended in a disqualification. Adam Pearce then announced that The Ring General would put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against both superstars at the premium live event.

After learning that he will be fighting for the IC Title at WrestleMania, Sheamus celebrated on Twitter.

"Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania," he tweeted.

Sheamus recently disclosed that he will become the company's first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion if he is able to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

It will be interesting to see if The Celtic Warrior can avenge his loss against The Ring General and win the IC Title for the first time in his career at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Are you excited about the Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at this year's WWE WrestleMania? Which superstar do you think leaves the premium live event as champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

