Sheamus reacts to getting a title match at WrestleMania

Sheamus reacted to getting an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania.

Last week's Friday night show saw a controversial end to the Intercontinental Championship number one contender's match. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were set to square off against each other tonight on SmackDown to decide the number contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

The match went really well as both men were giving it their all. At one point in the match, both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were knocked down. This allowed Gunther to distract them as Imperium attacked them from behind before the IC Champion took them both out.

As Imperium walked up the ramp, Adam Pearce appeared on Titantron. He announced that Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre and the Celtic Warrior at WrestleMania.

Following the announcement, the Celtic Warrior took to Twitter to showcase his excitement for the match.

"Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania," he tweeted.

Now that Drew McIntyre and the Celtic Warrior have been added to the match, it should be even more interesting given the combustible elements involved.

