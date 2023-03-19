"I just feel sorry for anybody" - Drew McIntyre makes a bold prediction for his match at WrestleMania 39

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently predicted that his match at WrestleMania will be one of the show stealers for the night.

The Scottish Warrior booked his ticket to the Show of Shows after it became clear that he will compete for the Intercontinental Championship. It will be a triple-threat match that will also feature the likes of Sheamus and the current Champion, Gunther.

Megan Morant caught up with The Scottish Warrior this week on SmackDown LowDown. McIntyre mentioned that the three superstars would have a hard-hitting barnburner at WrestleMania.

He predicted that the triple threat match for the IC title would steal the show and felt sorry for anyone that had to follow them on the card.

"People are going to be talking about this match all the way to Mania. It's all three of us now. What happened, happened at the end. It's a triple threat. I just feel sorry for anybody else on that show if you're on after us. We're gonna redefine physicality in that match. Nobody's gonna be able to follow us. Drew McIntyre at the end of WrestleMania is gonna be the Intercontinental Champion." [From 2:18 - 2:40]

Gunther interfered in Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre on SmackDown

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus battled hard in a one-on-one match this week to determine the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

As the two stars went to war, The Ring General and the rest of Imperium watched the action at ringside. As the action continued, Gunther entered the squared circle. This allowed Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to attack the two stars and bring the match to an abrupt end.

In the aftermath of the matchup, WWE Official Adam Pearce announced that as a result of the stable's actions, McIntyre and Sheamus will both challenge the Austrian Bruiser for the IC title at The Showcase of the Immortals.

