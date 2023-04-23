"Only man capable of dethroning Roman Reigns"- Fans react to Triple H possibly repackaging 38-year-old star after WWE Draft

While all eyes will be on Roman Reigns during the upcoming WWE Draft, fans are also excited about the prospect of the return of Baron Corbin's old gimmick. Many believe that the 38-year-old star possibly going undrafted this year could lead to him reverting to his old Bum A** Corbin persona.

Baron Corbin has been stuck in limbo over the last few months. While Triple H and Co. tried to pair him up with JBL, the gimmick did not get over with the fans. The Hall of Famer soon turned his back on the former NXT star after insulting and belittling him.

Since then, Corbin has often been featured in backstage segments where he is ridiculed by his fellow colleagues. Akira Tozawa insulted the former Money in the Bank winner on this week's RAW by stating that no one wants the latter, and he is bound to go undrafted this year.

The segment led many to believe that this could indeed be the case, which might lead to Corbin's old gimmick of Sad Corbin making a comeback.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Stu @DawgVanDam Tozawa literally got booked on Raw just to tell Corbin "no one wants you" LMAO #WWERaw Tozawa literally got booked on Raw just to tell Corbin "no one wants you" LMAO #WWERaw https://t.co/eqyRIWr1mY

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Praying during the draft that RAW and Smackdown don't draft Corbin and we get the return of the GOAT. Praying during the draft that RAW and Smackdown don't draft Corbin and we get the return of the GOAT. https://t.co/espDAmhoxk

BENOITENJOYER @benoitenjoyer @DawgVanDam The bad luck corbin gimmick was cut too soon @DawgVanDam The bad luck corbin gimmick was cut too soon

Ben🩸 @Wr3stlePlace @reigns_era @Jtaexix Give him the heath slater treatment of going undrafted I need to see that play out @reigns_era @Jtaexix Give him the heath slater treatment of going undrafted I need to see that play out

Multiple NXT stars are expected to make their main roster debuts after WWE Draft 2023. Read more about it here.

Baron Corbin is the last man to pin Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the WWE food chain for nearly three years. The Tribal Chief has not been pinned or submitted during this time and is closing in on 1000 days as the Universal Champion. He added the feather of the WWE title at WrestleMania 38 and has been the Undisputed champion ever since.

Reigns' last singles defeat via pinfall or submission came way back in 2019, and it came at the hands of none other than Baron Corbin. The 38-year-old defeated the Head of the Table at the TLC Premium Live Event in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match.

. @Bub3m16 Baron Corbin was the last man to pin Roman Reigns, back in 2019. Baron Corbin was the last man to pin Roman Reigns, back in 2019. https://t.co/3MVxtec7xZ

The duo's careers have been on opposite trajectories since their feud. While Roman Reigns has firmly established himself as one of the greatest of the modern era, Baron Corbin has struggled to rack up meaningful victories and win championships.

Would you like to see Baron Corbin return to his old gimmick? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts!

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes