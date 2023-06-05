37-year-old free agent set to wrestle on multiple WWE shows this week

A 37-year-old free agent is scheduled to compete on multiple WWE shows this week.

The 2023 WWE Draft is in the books, and several superstars went undrafted for various reasons. Mustafa Ali was not selected by a brand during this year's draft and was labeled a "free agent." As such, Ali can appear on any brand he likes, and he will be taking advantage of that this week.

Mustafa showed up on NXT this past Tuesday night and attacked Joe Gacy. It was announced that Ali will battle Gacy this Tuesday night, but that will not be the only time Mustafa will be in action this week. He is also set to compete against Santos Escobar in a Money in the Bank qualifying match this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Mustafa Ali on his hacker storyline in WWE

Mustafa Ali portrayed a hacker in 2020 that had a mission to expose what was really going on behind the scenes on SmackDown.

The hacker storyline was an interesting idea but ultimately never caught on with fans. Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mustafa praised The Miz for his Miz TV segment and said that he was trying to create something similar for himself.

"I wanted to come up with a character that could help progress other people's storylines. Someone that doesn't get enough credit for that is The Miz. Miz TV is so great. If you want to bring two people together and you don't really know what the common ground is, just have them on Miz TV, and Miz is such a great instigator and host, so I wanted to take that same concept as a babyface, as a good guy, as the hacker." [7:58 – 8:23]

You can check out the full interview with Mustafa Ali in the video below:

Mustafa Ali has been with WWE since 2016 but has never captured a title in the company. He battled Gunther for the Intercontinental Championships at WWE Night of Champions 2023 but was unable to overcome The Ring General. Only time will tell if Ali is eventually able to break through and capture gold in the company.

Would you like to see Mustafa Ali win a title in 2023? Do you think he would be better utilized if he were to work with younger talent full-time in NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

