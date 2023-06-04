Predictions for all 6 WWE Money in the Bank qualifying matches on RAW & SmackDown this week

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will take place early next month, and the stage is already being set for a few epic bouts. More specifically, two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches are confirmed, as are a handful of competitors.

Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and LA Knight are all confirmed for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after winning qualifying matches on RAW and SmackDown. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega defeated Lacey Evans to become the first woman to enter the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year.

WWE has since announced six more qualifying matches, with two set to take place on Monday Night RAW and four on Friday Night SmackDown. This article will look at who is most likely to win each of the six matches announced and why they may be the one walking away with a victory.

It should be noted that Matt Riddle is also seemingly set for a Money in the Bank qualifier, at least based on his interaction with Gunther, but an official bout and opponent is yet to be announced.

As a result, he's being left off of this list. Still, he'll likely lose his qualifying match, so he can then battle Gunther at the Premium Live Event.

Below are predictions for all six WWE Money in the Bank qualifying matches on RAW and SmackDown this week.

#6. Natalya vs. Zoey Stark on RAW

The first WWE RAW match to feature stars competing for the opportunity to enter the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will see a veteran and newcomer clash. Natalya will battle Zoey Stark for the right to compete at The O2 Arena in London, England.

While Natalya is a veteran, she isn't exactly on a hot streak. She lost to Rhea Ripley in 69 seconds at Night of Champions and will likely lose to Zoey Stark on WWE RAW.

It may not be a fair loss, but Zoey will have her hand raised and continue receiving a push on the red brand moving forward.

#5. Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville on RAW

Sonya Deville

The second WWE RAW Women's Money in the Bank qualifier announced will feature one of the greatest female superstars of all time clash with an underrated wrestler still trying to win her first belt. Becky Lynch and Sonya Deville will clash.

While Becky has had bad luck as of late, thanks to both Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark, she will likely defeat Deville.

If she were to lose, it'd be almost certainly due to interference from both Chelsea Green and her rivals, but The Man will likely overcome the odds to stand tall on WWE RAW.

#4. Michin Mia Yim vs. Bayley on SmackDown

Mia Yim on RAW

The first Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match qualifying match set for WWE SmackDown next week will feature an icon of the company's women's division against one of the more underrated stars. Bayley will clash with Michin Mia Yim.

Yim is a member of The O.C., while Bayley is a member of Damage CTRL. While The Role Model has far more experience in the ring and is more pushed than Michin, Mia will likely win this one.

Bayley losing will help further the ongoing issues within Damage CTRL. The Role Model would be extremely bitter if she fails to get in the bout. It will be even worse if IYO has a different fate.

#3. Shotzi vs. IYO SKY on SmackDown

IYO SKY on RAW

Bayley isn't the only member of Damage CTRL trying to get into the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. IYO SKY will battle Shotzi for the chance to join the bout, but this one may go differently.

While there's a chance Bayley will fail to enter Money in the Bank to further the story of tension within Damage CTRL, IYO SKY can and should enter the match and even win at the big WWE Premium Live Event. She'll beat Shotzi and go on to win in England, which will then set up a bout with Asuka in the future.

#2. Baron Corbin vs. Butch on SmackDown

Baron Corbin

One of the two bouts announced to determine Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match participants will see Baron Corbin clash with The Brawling Brutes' Butch. Many hope to see The Bruiserweight given a major spotlight in his return to the United Kingdom.

Baron Corbin is a free agent in WWE, which means he can appear on any brand at any time. He recently showed up on NXT and indicated he wants the NXT Championship, meaning he'll likely be busy for the foreseeable future. As a result, Butch is likely picking up a big win against The Lone Wolf.

#1. Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali on WWE SmackDown

The last bout announced for next week with Money in the Bank implications is Mustafa Ali vs. Santos Escobar. Both stars are underrated veterans who may not have the size of some top stars, but they have all of the talent in the world.

Just like with Baron Corbin, Mustafa Ali appeared on WWE NXT programming, which should be an indication that he'll be on the brand for at least a short while moving forward. Given that, Santos Escobar will almost certainly defeat the Chicago native on SmackDown.

