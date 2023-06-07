Did WWE drop major clue about former champion's return to RAW? What you might have missed!

WWE RAW is home to some of the best wrestlers on the planet today. The red brand is stacked with the likes of Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and Cody Rhodes, to name just a few. It seems that RAW will soon be witnessing the return of a former champion after what happened on NXT this week.

Bron Breakker asked Seth Rollins to show up on WWE NXT and put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The title’s exclusivity to RAW could potentially pave the way for Breakker’s arrival on the red brand.

The 25-year-old had his main roster debut last year. Bron Breakker showed up on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 to challenge then-champion Dolph Ziggler for the NXT title. He would end up beating the Show Off for the big prize.

Breakker is currently a heel on the white and gold brand. He flipped the switch on the Tuesday following NXT Stand & Deliver in April. Breakker turned heel during a segment involving current champion Carmelo Hayes and his friend Trick Williams.

He would unsuccessfully challenge for the title at NXT Battleground. The Big Bad Booty Nephew attacked Ilja Dragunov on the latest edition of the white and gold brand. It remains to be seen how Dragunov will respond to the assault.

Bron Breakker needs to move to WWE RAW after NXT

The young star has done almost everything there is to do on the white and gold brand. He was expected to be called up to the main roster as part of the WWE Draft 2023, but that didn’t happen. The company did bring several other NXT performers to both RAW and SmackDown.

It was recently reported that several NXT stars bid goodbye to the locker room after Battleground. This could be Triple H’s way of moving stars away from NXT without using the draft.

Breakker needs to go to the red brand in order to fulfill his main roster potential. The powerhouse will undoubtedly be a great addition to the already-stacked roster. It remains to be seen if we will witness his return to WWE RAW during the next few weeks.

