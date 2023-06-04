Seth Rollins surprisingly defends the World Heavyweight Championship ahead of WWE RAW

WWE announced Seth Rollins’ first World Heavyweight Championship defense will be held on the upcoming episode of RAW. However, The Visionary has already made his first title defense on Saturday Night's Main Event on June 3 from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY.

Last week’s RAW saw Rollins join forces with AJ Styles to defeat the Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a tag team match. On the upcoming episode of the red brand, Damian Priest will challenge Seth for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the first televised defense of the title.

The Visionary put his new title on the line against The Miz at a WWE Supershow on Saturday night. The match unsurprisingly ended with Seth Rollins retaining his title.

His victory means that he will walk into Monday Night RAW with the title still around his waist. Priest will prove to be a formidable challenger for the champion, but he will likely retain the title following his first televised defense.

Seth Rollins wants to be a fighting champion after winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles had an epic battle at Night of Champions 2023 for the World Heavyweight Championship. In the end, Rollins came out on top to win the title.

The Visionary is looking to prove himself as a fighting champion, unlike Roman Reigns. Speaking on WWE’s The Bump, he said he would be open to defending the title anytime, anywhere, and against anyone.

"I want the competition," Rollins said. "I want anybody from any brand. I don't care if it's SmackDown, Raw, NXT. I don't care if it's from anywhere across the globe. I want people to come through that curtain.

Rollins continued:

"I want them to challenge me, whether it's a shot at the title, whether it's the title itself, whether it's a tag match, six-man, cage match, doesn't matter to me. I want the fight. I want the excitement. I want to elevate myself and this title along with me."

It looks like the title is in safe hands, as Rollins shows up every week to entertain fans. He could end up having a memorable reign with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Do you think Damian Priest could pick up a surprise win over Seth Rollins on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes