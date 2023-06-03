Newly-crowned champion sets up Open Challenge for next week's WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has issued an Open Challenge and will defend the World Heavyweight Championship on next week's edition of WWE RAW.

Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions after defeating SmackDown's AJ Styles. The Visionary had to go through Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor to reach the tournament final. It was Rollins' first major title since 2019.

In a post on Twitter, the Monday Night Messiah gave a shout-out to former WWE Champion Big E for defending his title on RAW almost two years ago. Rollins wants to be a fighting champion so he issued an Open Challenge and will defend the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time on next week's episode of the red brand.

"My man Big E was the last defender of the crown in November 2021?!?? Let's change that," Rollins tweeted. "Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship is officially LIVE for THIS Monday night in Hartford! Line 'em up!"

Big E defeated Austin Theory on the November 21, 2021 episode of RAW to retain his WWE Championship.

Seth Rollins wants to be a fighting champion the WWE Universe will be proud of

Earlier this week, Seth Rollins announced on WWE's The Bump that he will be a fighting champion. He's open to defending his World Heavyweight Championship anytime, anywhere and against anyone.

"I want the competition," Rollins said. "I want anybody from any brand. I don't care if it's SmackDown, Raw, NXT. I don't care if it's from anywhere across the globe. I want people to come through that curtain.

Rollins continued:

"I want them to challenge me, whether it's a shot at the title, whether it's the title itself, whether it's a tag match, six-man, cage match, doesn\t matter to me. I want the fight. I want the excitement. I want to elevate myself and this title along with me." (h/t EWrestlingNews)

Seth Rollins earned the World Heavyweight Championship as he has been the company's workhorse for the last few years.

Will Seth Rollins successfully defend the World Heavyweight Championship on next week's edition of RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

