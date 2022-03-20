3 times WWE storylines were sensationally scrapped

There aren't many things more disappointing than an intriguing WWE storyline that never reaches a proper conclusion. However, a bad storyline's abrupt ending is usually met with praise.

Whether it's the fact that the angle makes no sense, the wrong superstar is heel/face, or the feud is simply one big bore fest, bad storylines are likely the biggest reason fans turn off their TVs. Not only that, they can also be detrimental to a superstar's career.

Unfortunately, there are too many instances of this happening to count - not only in WWE, but in pro wrestling in general. In this list, we'll explore three modern WWE storylines that were sensationally scrapped.

#3. The Ric Flair & Lacy Evens love story

Remember when The Nature Boy was managing his daughter, Charlotte Flair? Enter the Lacy Evens/Ric Flair saga.

This storyline began on the January 4 2021 edition of Monday Night RAW. Evans was in a tag team match with partner Peyton Royce against Charlotte and Asuka when she began flirting with The Nature Boy.

In the weeks that followed, The 16-time world champion and the Sassy Southern Belle would form something like a mentor/apprentice bond mixed into a romantic relationship. Whatever it was, it came at the expense of Charlotte Flair's mental health.

The logic behind this angle can be summed up as follows: Lacy Evens is using Charlotte's father Ric in hopes of gaining a psychological advantage over her in the midst of a feud that came virtually out of nowhere.

Either that, or Lacy was truly smitten by the living legend and the two were scheduled to embark on some romantic, freaky-deaky kayfabe love affair.

The answer may never be known, as WWE dropped the storyline after Lacy revealed that she was pregnant just a month later.

#2. The Nikki & Brie Bella feud that made the WWE Universe collectively cringe

Sibling rivalries are no stranger to the squared circle. Heck, Matt & Jeff Hardy have been butting heads on and off since the early 2000s. In 2014, another sibling feud came to fruition: Nikki Bella vs. Brie Bella.

This one had just about everything a wrestling fan wouldn't want in a storyline: poor psychology, a random reformation of the Bella stable that didn't make sense, and that one line about Nikki wishing Brie had "died in the womb".

The storyline sparked during the middle of The Authority era as Stephanie McMahon feuded with Brie Bella. This was mainly due to the fact that Danial Bryan and the aforementioned Brie were (and still are) an item.

Stephanie did everything in her power to torment the leader of the Yes! Movement, including threatening to fire Brie if an injured Bryan didn't relinquish the WWE World Heavyweight Title. The Authority saw Bryan as a "B+ player" and deemed him unworthy of being considered world championship material.

SummerSlam 2014 saw Brie take on Stephanie in a match where Nikki got involved on Stephanie's behalf, turning heel in the process. From there, the two Bellas engaged in a war of fists and forced words that sounded like neither of them wanted anything to do with the feud.

#1. The Liv Morgan/Lana angle that everyone seems to have forgotten about

After her initial split from The Riott Squad, Liv began appearing in vignettes promoting a run as a singles competitor for the Raw brand.

In one of the vignettes, she talked about always wanting to be comfortable in her own skin, but there had been no indication to that point that she wasn't already. However, the promos were mysterious and the context of Liv's tone and words were vague enough to create intrigue.

After all the speculation from the promos, it was revealed that the vignettes were centered around Liv's attraction to Lana. It all culminated with Liv spilling the beans during Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding ceremony.

She'd go on to team up with Rusev as they took on Lana & Lashley. After a few brief matches, Liv would then feud with the returning Ruby Riott and her angle with Lana was quickly forgotten about.

There are quite a few questions that have yet to be resolved following the conclusion of this one.

How far was WWE planning to go with this storyline? What were Lana's true feelings for Liv Morgan?

And perhaps most important of all: Why did WWE choose to drop this angle so quickly, yet continue the fiasco known as the Lana/Rusev/Lashley love triangle?

