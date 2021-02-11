5 Times WWE Superstars addressed botches in their matches

WWE Superstars are trained to perform in a live environment, which means that they are taught to prepare for when things go wrong. When botches happen in a match on live TV, it's down to the stars who are part of the bout to try to cover up what happened or to continue like it didn't happen.

More often than not, WWE stars are slick enough to cover up small botches or even prevent them from happening in the first place. This isn't always the case and given the rise of social media, many stars are then called out on Twitter or Instagram by the WWE Universe following their botch and are forced to address what happened.

This has happened to several current and former WWE stars in the past with several stars coming forward and addressing their botches publicly, which shows that they have taken responsibility for the issue and will now do everything in their power to prevent these kinds of mistakes in future.

#5. Naomi addresses her botch on WWE SmackDown

It’s just a sliding blockbuster not a Canadian Destroyer, not something I tried to copy from someone else, just a move I thought of bc I like doing blockbusters and wanted a different way to do it but anyway I’ll improve it ✌️ https://t.co/5s3Z8F0jRW — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) August 2, 2020

Naomi has always been seen as one of WWE's most athletic female wrestlers, but sometimes this means that her opponents are unable to keep up with her in the ring.

Back in August, Naomi took on Lacey Evans on an episode of SmackDown and the former SmackDown Women's Champion slid out of the ring and into a move that many believed was a botched Canadian Destroyer.

After videos of the botch went viral, the Total Divas star was forced to address what move she was actually going for on her Twitter account.

"It’s just a sliding blockbuster not a Canadian Destroyer, not something I tried to copy from someone else, just a move I thought of bc I like doing blockbusters and wanted a different way to do it but anyway I’ll improve it."

Naomi hasn't tried the move again on live TV since the error, but the star has only recently made her WWE return after being on hiatus for several months. The former Champion is now on the Monday Night RAW brand where she and Lana are the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships.