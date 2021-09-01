5 Times current WWE Superstars were attacked by fans 

Wrestling is regularly performed in front of a live audience and the WWE Universe plays a huge role in the overall production of the show.

While performing in front of an audience is considered one of the best parts of being a WWE Superstar, it also comes with its issues. One of the biggest is the fact that security has to be on their toes because more often than not there will be someone from the crowd wanting to join in on the action.

There are also times when WWE Superstars go too far and fans step too deep into a story, which then leads to them approaching the ring and attempting to attack a wrestler.

This has happened numerous times over the years and the following list looks at just five incidents that happened to current WWE stars.

#5. Former WWE Champion Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been part of WWE now for almost two decades, so he's accustomed to performing in front of a live audience.

The Legend Killer has also had his own fair share of altercations with the WWE Universe as well.

Back in 2013, Randy Orton was attacked by a fan following his match at a live show in Cape Town, South Africa. The former World Champion had defeated Big E and was doing his trademark celebration on the ropes when a fan entered the ring and low-blowed Orton before being apprehended by security.

The incident gained so much attention that WWE were forced to release a statement on their official website.

"WWE.com has learned that Randy Orton was violently attacked by an audience member during a SmackDown World Tour Live Event in Cape Town, South Africa, this evening. Footage of the attack was captured by a WWE fan and posted to YouTube, and shows the perpetrator striking Orton from behind. The matter is currently under investigation by the local authorities, and the South African fan is being held in jail pending criminal charges. The extent of Orton’s injuries are unknown at this time."

It was later revealed that Orton's attacker was a huge WWE fan and had planned to attack the former Champion because he wanted a match against him.

