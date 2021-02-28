5 Times WWE Superstars became emotional backstage after their match

Many current WWE stars have come all the way through the ranks in the company in order reach their current spots. When these stars finally win championships that they have had in their sights for many years, they have emotional reactions.

This pattern has been seen several times on live programming in the past, as both male and female Superstars have been reduced to tears following their matches.

Most of the time, these are happy tears, but the reaction is a culmination of all of their hard work in one moment. These meaningful wins also offer Superstars the reassurance that the company believes in them. This pattern doesn't just apply to championship matches. Sometimes, stars become emotional after they face one of their heroes or break up with a long-time partner.

The following list looks at just five current WWE stars who became emotional backstage after their matches.

#5. Bianca Belair had a heart-warming moment following the 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

Bianca Belair was once The EST of NXT, but she was unable to lift the NXT Women's Championship during her time on the developmental brand. Still, Belair became popular with the WWE Universe, and she was later promoted to the main roster so she could be alongside her husband, Montez Ford at last year's WrestleMania.

Belair is still chasing her first title in her WWE career. As a result, that her recent Women's Royal Rumble victory was easily the biggest win of her career. The EST of WWE delivered an emotional promo after the match before she pointed at the WrestleMania sign.

The former NXT star then headed backstage, where her husband was waiting for her. There, Belair became emotional once again, as the couple had a private moment together to celebrate her monumental victory. Belair then took a moment so that she could take in the fact that she was earned the right to participate in the biggest women's match at WrestleMania 37.

This past week on SmackDown, The EST of WWE announced that she will challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the biggest show of the year in less than two months' time. Her win at the Royal Rumble was just the first step in Belair's journey to the main event of WrestleMania.