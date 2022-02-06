5 Times WWE Superstars gave their opponents gifts following matches

WWE Superstars can be part of some intense battles inside the squared circle and more often than# not this will create a lifelong bond between the two stars.

Despite going to war on-screen, off-screen there are usually some words exchanged following the match and it has become a tradition for stars to also exchange a gift.

Over the years, some of WWE's biggest stars have recalled exchanging gifts with their rivals following high-profile matches.

The following list looks at just five times superstars have exchanged gifts following matches.

#5. Rey Mysterio gave his opponent a gift following WWE's 2020 Royal Rumble event - Bad Bunny

Rey Mysterio being a class act gave his mask to Bad Bunny after the Rumble. How can you not love Mysterio



Rey Mysterio being a class act gave his mask to Bad Bunny after the Rumble. How can you not love Mysteriohttps://t.co/Ef0xmU6pYs

Rey Mysterio was one of 30 men to step into the men's Royal Rumble match last weekend. The former world champion has been part of the business for around three decades and has become aware of certain traditions in that time.

Following the match, he approached fellow competitor Bad Bunny backstage and gave the Grammy award winner his mask. Bunny isn't a professional wrestler but he has taken to the sport like a duck to water and has proved that he could have a career ahead of him if he wants it.

Inside The Royal Rumble, Bunny stepped up to Brock Lesnar and was eventually eliminated from the match after almost eight minutes by The Beast. Rey Mysterio was out a few slots earlier and was then eliminated by Otis, but was obviously aware of the impact that Bad Bunny made in The Royal Rumble match.

Even though these exchanges are usually kept private, a video was shared following The Royal Rumble which showed Mysterio with a towel over his head handing his match-worn mask over to the rapper in what was a moving gesture.

The Royal Rumble holds fond memories for Mysterio since he was victorious back in 2006, Bad Bunny made his WWE debut at last year's Rumble, before going on to wrestle for the first time at WrestleMania when he partnered Damian Priest against John Morrison and The Miz.

