5 Times WWE Superstars got legitimately angry at their opponents in the ring

A WWE match, unlike other sports that aren't scripted, is choreographed on most occasions and the result of the same is pre-determined. Thus, it needs every Superstar involved in the match to make sure that they are in sync with every move that their opponent is about to execute.

There are times when WWE Superstars lose their cool during a match, due to a variety of possible reasons. A backstage beef with their opponent, or a wrongly executed move by them is the most likely reason why a Superstar could get legitimately angry during a match. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at five instances from WWE's history, when Superstars lost their cool during a match and got genuinely angry at their opponents.

#5 Brock Lesnar gives it back to Braun Strowman (WWE Royal Rumble 2018)

Brock Lesnar

By the time Royal Rumble 2018 came around, Brock Lesnar was still holding on to his WWE Universal title. At the 2018 Royal Rumble event, Lesnar defended his belt against Kane and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match. At one point during the contest, Lesnar got hit with a hard knee to his head, courtesy The Monster Among Men. Lesnar was heard yelling at Strowman, and he also gave it back to him with a legit punch to the head.

The profanity was edited out by WWE, but it was later revealed that Lesnar had told his opponent to "calm the f**k down". Strowman and Lesnar later met backstage and if the former is to be believed, laughed it all off. The match was eventually won by Lesnar, who went on to keep the belt on his shoulder for several more months. Lesnar finally lost it to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2018, thus ending one of the most dominant reigns in WWE history.