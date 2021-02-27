5 Times WWE Superstars got in trouble for going off-script

One of the most interesting aspects of WWE, or pro wrestling as a whole, is the fact that it's similar to a weekly soap opera, and thus gives room for infinite possibilities when it comes to presenting content on TV. WWE has taken advantage of the same throughout its storied history and given us a wide variety of angles and matches that made the fans go gaga.

An important part of weekly WWE TV is the promo that a Superstars cuts on the mic. These promos help WWE Superstars hype up their matches and give incentive to the WWE Universe to tune into the eventual match. Sometimes, WWE Superstars end up trying things their way, which leads to an off-script promo. The same thing has happened during WWE contests as well, on various occasions, with Superstars breaking script and changing a pre-planned sequence.

In the following list, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who went off-script, and ended up landing in trouble because of the same.

#5 Batista does a blade job and gets heavily fined

Batista

This incident took place way back in 2008, when Batista was a mainstay on WWE RAW. The Animal was involved in a heated feud with WWE legend Chris Jericho, and the duo faced off in a Steel Cage match on the November 3, 2008 episode of RAW with the World title on the line.

During the match, Batista did a blade job on himself, as he wanted to add realism to the contest. Jericho hit him with a steel pipe moments before escaping the cage, and Batista wasn't supposed to shed blood following the sequence. The World Champion had probably forgotten that WWE had fully embraced the PG Era by that point, and a blade job was a big no-no at that point of time.

"Then he starts passing out fines. So my fine was $100,000? My heart dropped. I thought it would be like $25,000? When he said $100,000, I was just heartbroken. I literally think that he sucked the life out of me that day. I think that's the day that I knew things were never going to be the same."

Batista was clearly upset with the hefty fine Vince McMahon slapped him with. He would leave WWE in mid-2010, immediately after finishing off his months-long feud with John Cena, which saw Batista suffering three straight pay-per-view losses against the 16-time World Champion.