5 times WWE Superstars were legitimately knocked out

Being knocked out in a WWE ring is a rare and unpleasant feeling. There have been times in the company where a match has been won by a “knockout” that was planned or pre-determined beforehand.

But what happens when a wrestler gets knocked unconscious by accident or from landing awkwardly after a move? Believe it or not, those instances have happened plenty of times in WWE’s history.

With that said, let’s look at five times WWE Superstars were legitimately knocked out.

#5. Shane McMahon (Survivor Series 2016)

Richie Vargas @RichieRich93_ Y’all remember that time when Roman Reigns sent the ‘Best in the World’ Shane McMahon to the Shadow Realm at Survivor Series 2016? Y’all remember that time when Roman Reigns sent the ‘Best in the World’ Shane McMahon to the Shadow Realm at Survivor Series 2016? 💀 https://t.co/Z66EAMWAlW

Shane McMahon is someone who loves to take chances and perform high-risk moves at the expense of his own body. While he may not be the most polished performer in the ring, he is certainly the better McMahon when it comes to wrestling abilities.

However, there was a moment that came at the 2016 Survivor Series after Shane O’Mac launched himself off the top rope to deliver a coast-to-coast but he was on the receiving end of a huge spear from Roman Reigns. The timing of the mid-air Spear was slightly off, resulting in Shane landing awkwardly on the mat.

McMahon was knocked out and was immediately taken to the back for examination. Randy Orton, who was also apart of the match, made sure to let McMahon’s sons know at ringside that he was going to be okay.

#4. Enzo Amore (Payback 2016)

Owen @ WrestleNews365 @365Wrestle



Amore's head hit the mat hard after bouncing off the middle rope and then fell to the floor.



The match was ruled a no-contest for Amore to receive medical attention.



#WWE #EnzoAmore Who remembers this moment when Enzo Amore was knocked out during his match at Payback in 2016?Amore's head hit the mat hard after bouncing off the middle rope and then fell to the floor.The match was ruled a no-contest for Amore to receive medical attention. Who remembers this moment when Enzo Amore was knocked out during his match at Payback in 2016?Amore's head hit the mat hard after bouncing off the middle rope and then fell to the floor. The match was ruled a no-contest for Amore to receive medical attention.#WWE #EnzoAmore https://t.co/xuZXSXJjCV

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore was having a tag match with Big Cass as they took on the Vaudevillains. Enzo was being tossed out to the arena floor at a high speed. Enzo didn’t clear the ropes in time and instead of sliding under, he collided into the rope and took a scary spill out to the arena floor.

You could clearly tell by the look on Enzo’s face that something was wrong. The referee and other WWE officials quickly checked on Amore when they determined that he was knocked out and had to be taken to the back immediately.

The match was called off due to Enzo’s serious injury, he was out of action for several weeks after suffering an apparent concussion.

#3. The Miz (WrestleMania XXVII)

The Miz was the WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania XXVII and was headlining the show against John Cena, with The Rock as the Special Guest Host of the event. The stakes were high, and the self-proclaimed A-Lister was in the biggest match of his career.

The match between Cena and The Miz was going as well as you would come to expect. At one point in the match, both men took a bad fall over the barricade outside the ring as the A Lister’s head smashed into the concrete floor upon impact.

It was a nasty bump that knocked The Miz out cold. He was able to clear the cobwebs and continue with the match.

The Miz would suffer a concussion and had trouble remembering parts of the match due to the injury.

#2. Goldberg (Super Showdown 2019)

A dream match was booked at WWE Super Showdown featuring Goldberg, a man who was recognized as an unstoppable force in WCW, battling against the top star in WWE, The Undertaker.

This was truly the definition of a super showdown, but ultimately went in the exact opposite direction based on the events that would take place during the match.

What could have been a decent match ended up being disastrous from the opening bell to the final three count. Outside of the several botches that occurred, the biggest blunder that took place was Goldberg knocking himself out after missing a running shoulder tackle into the steel ring post.

Between this and taking the Tombstone Piledriver, Goldberg was knocked out temporarily. For the rest of the match, he was out and led to more botches and issues until the final bell was rung. Sadly, this is one match that both Goldberg and The Deadman wish they could forget.

#1. Mick Foley (WWE King of the Ring 1998)

The infamous Hell in a Cell match at King of the 1998 between Mankind (Mick Foley) and The Undertaker. After Foley was thrown off the top of the cage through the announcer’s table below, he mustered up the strength to climb back to the top of the cage to continue the match.

As if the first fall wasn’t bad enough, the second one that followed was equally as scary. Taker delivered a choke slam to Mankind that sent him through the top of the cage to the mat below, with the steel chair smacking him in the face on the way down. With no give at all to the ring, Foley was knocked out with that rough landing.

The simple fact that he was able to recover and continue the match to its finish is a true testament to the sheer talent, dedication, and abilities of Mick Foley.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far