5 times WWE Superstars mocked their opponents' family members

Rivalries in the WWE keep the wheels turning every week. Some feuds last a few short weeks, but some last long-term and grasp the WWE Universe right from the get-go.

Some of the best feuds in the WWE get extremely personal and use an element of reality. Family members are often introduced into storylines to take it to the next level of realism.

That being said, let's take a look at five times WWE Superstars mocked their opponents' family members.

#5 Shane McMahon mocked The Miz's father in WWE

Shane McMahon became "the best wrestler in the world" after winning the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel 2018. The Miz ended up joining forces with Shane to become the best tag team in the world. The pair ended up winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Royal Rumble 2019.

Less than a month later, Shane and The Miz lost their SmackDown Tag Team gold to The Usos. They lost the rematch at the Fastlane pay-per-view in Miz's hometown of Cleveland.

After the match, Shane turned on The Miz, venting his frustrations. He not only attacked Miz but also taunted his father, who was at ringside.

Over the weeks, Shane would mock Miz and refer to Miz's father as a 'potato.' Eventually, both men collided at WrestleMania 35.

During the match, Miz's father sought revenge. He jumped the barricade and was ready to fight Shane McMahon, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

George Mizanin, The Miz's father, spoke about his WrestleMania moment with the Jobbing Out podcast:

"I wasn't supposed to get in the ring but he told me, 'Whatever happens, just follow my lead' as he was calling me into the ring and I thought, 'What's going on? I'm not supposed to get in the ring', and I got in the ring and that's where he actually kneed me in the... I broke a rib and I guess I gave him a black eye and I guess Michael had three staples put in his head that day," George Mizanin said. (h/t Comic Book)

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon claimed Miz's dad's involvement at WrestleMania 35 was his favorite moment of the whole show.

