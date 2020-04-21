5 times WWE Superstars suffered major in-ring injuries at the peak of their careers

Stone Cold Steve Austin suffered a serious neck injury as a result of this move

WWE Superstars are highly-trained, professional athletes. There is no doubt, however, that serious injuries do still happen.

So heavy is their schedule and so high-octane is their workload, injuries are part and parcel of the profession. That said, there have still been moments where WWE Superstars sustained real-life injuries during matches that left them needing major surgery as a result.

Many recover to continue their careers almost immediately, while others were forced to spend years on the shelf or, even worse, never wrestle again.

We've reflected on just 5 of the serious injuries that have been sustained in the midst of WWE action:

#5. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Austin's career changed forever with the injury sustained moments after this picture was taken

Stone Cold Steve Austin is, without question, one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time. Even more certain is his place at the very top of Attitude Era stars that defined a generation.

Despite all of his memorable successes, matches, moments and championships, however, it's true to say that it was very nearly all snatched away from him in a heartbeat before it had a chance to build. The moment in question came at Summerslam 1997 in a match that saw Austin challenge Owen Hart for the Intercontinental Championship. Austin later noted in his book that he had joked with Hart before the match about a spot they'd agreed upon involving a piledriver - Austin preferring the 'conventional' version of the move. At the same time, Hart insisted he wanted to go for a Tombstone-style version.

Come to the event, and it was the latter that played out and, as grim replays show, Hart slightly miscues the move and ends up impaling Austin, leaving him temporarily without feeling in his limbs. The two just about finished the match but, with numerous surgeries and issues following with Austin's neck, there's no doubt that all the triumphs that followed came with a degree of discomfort and uncertainty.