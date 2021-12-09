5 Times WWE Superstars were told to deliberately hurt other wrestlers

In scripted WWE matches, superstars entertain fans around the world by inflicting physical damage on their rivals. In reality, the men and women of WWE also have the responsibility of protecting their opponents every time they step inside the squared circle.

When Roman Reigns lands a Superman Punch on Brock Lesnar, it may look like The Beast Incarnate’s jaw has almost been taken clean off. However, thanks to years of training, Reigns knows exactly how to execute the move safely without hurting his opponents.

While most WWE matches and segments go as planned, there have been instances over the years when in-ring safety was not treated as a priority. In rare cases, some superstars have even been encouraged to legitimately do damage to another wrestler in front of a WWE crowd.

In this article, let’s take a look at five times when superstars were told to deliberately hurt other wrestlers.

#5 The Harris Brothers were told to hurt The Legion of Doom in WWE

The Harris Brothers were fired from WWE after they allegedly refused to beat up The Legion of Doom in a match.

Ron and Don Harris performed under various names in WWE between 1995 and 1999, including 8-Ball (Ron) and Skull (Don). Toward the end of their time with the company, Vince Russo worked as the head writer of RAW.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo explained why The Harris Brothers suddenly received their release.

“Chris, do you know why The Harris Brothers were fired from the WWE and why they lost their job? They were told to F-up Legion of Doom. The marching orders were to go in the ring and hurt them, and Ronny and Donny Harris were like, ‘No, they’re our friends, we’re not going to do that. No.’ And they were fired,” Russo said.

Russo added that 90 percent of the WWE roster would likely have done exactly as they were told. However, The Harris Brothers did not want to legitimately beat up their friends in what was supposed to be a scripted match.

Ron and Don Harris ended up joining WCW, where they became three-time WCW World Tag Team Champions.

