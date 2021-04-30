5 Times WWE Superstars and UFC fighters called each other out

There is a long history between WWE and UFC. Over the years, the two global promotions have shared common ground with one another in several instances.

In most cases, UFC fighters tend to jump ship to the world of professional wrestling by joining WWE. But there have been a few rare cases when a WWE Superstar decides to go the other way and make a transition to the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

The likes of Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Cain Velasquez, and Matt Riddle have all competed inside the octagon before either making their debut or return to WWE. Whereas, the biggest example of a WWE Superstar moving to the UFC is when CM Punk departed from WWE and made the jump to join Dana White's organization, with no professional Mixed Martial Arts experience in his resume.

This back-and-forth between UFC fighters and WWE Superstars has somewhat unintentionally led to multiple heated exchanges between athletes of the two different promotions.

For years, several WWE Superstars have called out UFC fighters and occasionally, fighters from the Ultimate Fighting Championship have also put WWE Superstars on notice, as well.

With that being said, here are five instances when WWE Superstars and UFC fighters have called each other out.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T labels Daniel Cormier as "unprofessional"

During an edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed his frustrations toward Daniel Cormier. The former WWE world champion called out DC for using the power of social media to pit himself in a match against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

“I challenge Daniel Cormier since he’s talking now to get in the gym and work out with me, and he couldn’t hang 2 seconds. He couldn’t match me in the pound for pound in any form of the gym other than probably MMA."

Booker would further go on to label DC as "unprofessional" and challenge him, stating that the former UFC double champion couldn't hang with him for 2 seconds. The WWE Hall of Famer would further claim that Cormier wasn't capable of matching him in any form of pound-for-pound rating.

