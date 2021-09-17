5 Times WWE Superstars had unexplained absences from TV

WWE Superstars portray characters on TV, and unlike other jobs in the sports world, there is no off-season. This means that more often than not some stars are forced to work for more than a year without a break which forces them to take a lengthy hiatus due to burnout.

This leads to many stars requesting a leave of absence from the company before they are interjected into much bigger storylines.

Even though the WWE Universe is now the closest they have been to their favorite stars and there are dirt-sheets everywhere, many stars have been absent without any apparent reason.

The following article looks at just five times that members of WWE's roster had unexplainable absences.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt/The Fiend

Bray Wyatt was once seen as one of the company's most creative minds, but his last year with WWE was one that was filled with gaps.

Following his loss at WWE TLC in the fall of 2020, the former Universal Champion went on a lengthy hiatus which was seemingly a storyline following the ending to his match with Randy Orton.

The Fiend was burned alive and his absence was then covered by Alexa Bliss, who stepped in as Wyatt "recovered."

The Fiend made his return the following year and was able to battle Orton at WrestleMania, but this was another loss following a distraction from Alexa Bliss.

It was assumed that Bliss would then move on to a storyline with The Fiend following his loss at The Biggest Show of the year, but instead, Wyatt returned to The Firefly Fun House.

The former World Champion was a part of one episode of RAW following WrestleMania but failed to appear in WWE again. He was released from his contract in July, despite reports that the company had plans to bring him back in August.

The Fiend was missing from WWE TV for almost four months with no word on why and was then released from the company despite being seen as one of their biggest stars at the time.

