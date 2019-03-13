×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Times WWE Superstars went off script because of the crowd reaction

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.80K   //    13 Mar 2019, 00:07 IST

Sometimes WWE Superstars go off script because of the crowd
Sometimes WWE Superstars go off script because of the crowd

We all know WWE is scripted but that's isn't the point. WWE is a lot more rigid it is in the freedom given to Superstars nowadays than was the case back in the days of the Attitude Era. With tighter scripting, comes less opportunity for WWE Superstars to act spontaneously but we have still seen wrestlers breaking the script.

There are a number of reasons why Superstars could go off-script. In this article, we take a look at Superstars who broke the script because of the crowd reaction during their match or segment.

#5. Hulk Hogan vs The Rock (WrestleMania 18)

The Rock faced Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18 in the battle of icons
The Rock faced Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18 in the battle of icons

WrestleMania 17 was one of the best WrestleMania's of all-time. It saw the clash of generations as two of the greatest of all-time went head to head for the first time - the immortal Hulk Hogan versus the most electrifying man in Sports Entertainment, The Rock.

In case you didn't know, going into the match Hulk Hogan was supposed to be the heel but there was no way that the fans in the Skydome was going to boo Hogan that night. Seeing the reaction from the fans, the two made the decision to go off-script and The Rock wrestled as the heel that night - and it worked. The two icons gave us one of the most memorable WrestleMania matches of all time.

Their incredible match ended with The Rock hitting Hogan with The People's elbow. After the match, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall made their way out to the ring to confront Hogan for losing but The Rock and The Immortal one drove them away, clotheslining them out of the ring, before hugging each other in the middle of the ring.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 CM Punk The Rock
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
7 Times Brock Lesnar went off script in the WWE
RELATED STORY
9 Instances of WWE Superstars going off-script due to crowd reaction
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who are 2-time Hall of Fame inductees
RELATED STORY
5 times WrestleMania plans went awry
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most decorated female Superstars in the WWE
RELATED STORY
3 times WWE played with fans' emotions
RELATED STORY
5 legendary promos that changed WWE forever
RELATED STORY
Top 5 current WWE superstars on the mic
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who turned down the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
6 Times the same matchup took place at consecutive WrestleManias
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us