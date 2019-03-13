5 Times WWE Superstars went off script because of the crowd reaction

Sometimes WWE Superstars go off script because of the crowd

We all know WWE is scripted but that's isn't the point. WWE is a lot more rigid it is in the freedom given to Superstars nowadays than was the case back in the days of the Attitude Era. With tighter scripting, comes less opportunity for WWE Superstars to act spontaneously but we have still seen wrestlers breaking the script.

There are a number of reasons why Superstars could go off-script. In this article, we take a look at Superstars who broke the script because of the crowd reaction during their match or segment.

#5. Hulk Hogan vs The Rock (WrestleMania 18)

The Rock faced Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18 in the battle of icons

WrestleMania 17 was one of the best WrestleMania's of all-time. It saw the clash of generations as two of the greatest of all-time went head to head for the first time - the immortal Hulk Hogan versus the most electrifying man in Sports Entertainment, The Rock.

In case you didn't know, going into the match Hulk Hogan was supposed to be the heel but there was no way that the fans in the Skydome was going to boo Hogan that night. Seeing the reaction from the fans, the two made the decision to go off-script and The Rock wrestled as the heel that night - and it worked. The two icons gave us one of the most memorable WrestleMania matches of all time.

Their incredible match ended with The Rock hitting Hogan with The People's elbow. After the match, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall made their way out to the ring to confront Hogan for losing but The Rock and The Immortal one drove them away, clotheslining them out of the ring, before hugging each other in the middle of the ring.

