5 Times WWE tried to create the next Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE has tried to reboot Steve Austin many times, with differing levels of success

Two of the reboots are in the current roster as we speak!

Which of these characters do you think came the closest?

Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar in the history of the company, and a name that a lot of people even outside the wrestling bubble are aware of. And it is because of the same reason that every time he makes a reappearance in the roster, the pop is absolutely thunderous.

You could always make the argument that Hulk Hogan is the greatest of all time. You can say that someone like John Cena has carried the company on his back for a considerably longer period of time, as compared to the Texas Rattlesnake as well.

But there is just something special about the Texas Rattlesnake that echoes with fans to this very day. His rivalry with Vince McMahon changed the course of wrestling history and ensured that WWE wasn't vanquished by its competition- WCW back during the Attitude Era.

As a result, WWE has tried to create the next Stone Cold Steve Austin on five subsequent occasions. In every case, they've had a varied measure of success.

#5 CM Punk

Even though CM Punk was his own man and his own (cult of) personality, he developed a connection with the fans that nobody had since Stone Cold Steve Austin. He spoke the truth and did not shy away from insulting his bosses, which is something Stone Cold was known for. And as a result of everything that he achieved in his WWE run, especially during the whole Pipe Bomb, fans still clamor for CM Punk to come back to the company, to this day.

Oh, and what was he wearing when he cut the pipe bomb that shook the world to its core?

Yes, that's right. He was seated on the ramp, clad in a Stone Cold Steve Austin shirt.

