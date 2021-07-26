5 times WWE wrestlers broke the ring 

WWE matches are held inside the four-sided ring that they have used since they first began promoting shows. The structure of the ring is built and reinforced to stop the ring from breaking or suffering any damage.

On the oddly rare occasion, however, the ring has in fact succumbed to the weight of the superstars competing, and collapsed. In some instances, it has been purposely damaged to make a statement.

The ring breaking is not an occurrence that happens often, but when it does, it really becomes a talking point and a stand-out moment.

That being said, let's take a look at five times WWE wrestlers have broken the ring.

#5 Big Show and Braun Strowman broke the WWE ring during their match

Big Show vs. Braun Strowman on Monday Night RAW

In a colossal 2017 Monday Night RAW main event, powerhouse Braun Strowman faced WWE legend The Big Show. During this time, Braun was being pushed as a monster with unbelievable strength. Against The Big Show, what nobody expected was to follow as the match ended in a no contest.

Strowman hit the superplex on The Big Show from the top rope, ultimately breaking the ring immediately upon landing. It shocked the WWE Universe in attendance and those watching at home. Even though this particular sequence has been done before, when it does happen, it makes for a memorable moment.

The moment was so memorable, it was covered on multiple major news outlets around the world, including the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom. It generated a buzz, something which WWE would have had in mind prior to adding this particular to the match.

Of course, these particular moments are pre-planned, with the ring rigged ready for the break to happen.

During a 2015 interview on the Talk is Jericho podcast, The Big Show explained how the process worked, during a previous time he'd done this particular spot:

"WWE’s then Stunt Coordinator had airbags under the ring. So they had lifted the ring a couple inches. When I’m standing on that top corner, that ring is like standing on marbles. Because it’s moving. Of course now I’ve got my fat ass up in the air, 500 pounds on a not very stable surface. So then the ring broke. You don’t know how the stunt is going to look," The Big Show said (h/t Talk is Jericho podcast)

