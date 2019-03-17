5 Title Changes That Must Happen At WrestleMania 35

WWE has a lot of decisions to make at WrestleMania 35.

Its the most wonderful time of the year!

The WWE Universe is cheering, Roman Reigns is having fun spearing and Brock Lesnar isn't even here! Christmas parody songs aside, WrestleMania 35, is right around the corner and the possibilities seem absolutely endless for what the company could pull off at the upcoming show of shows.

Beyond that, WWE really has a chance to change the landscape of the company's programming and set the tone for better things in the future. If nothing else, it will be the company's final test after a monumental slow down last year and the white-hot start they have had to this year!

With that being said and WrestleMania 35 less than a month away, here are five titles that must change hands at this year's show of shows and why they should! As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also be sure to tell us who you most want to lose their title at WrestleMania 35.

#5 Raw tag team titles

WWE should put the tag team titles on Ricochet and Aleister Black at WrestleMania 35.

Let's be honest here.

The Raw tag team division is in desperate need of a makeover and it would be an excellent first step towards doing that if WWE put the titles on Ricochet and Aleister Black at WrestleMania 35. Of course, some will argue that The Revival deserve a longer run with the belts and should be given more time to find their stride, but the title reign is already starting to run dry.

If nothing else, WWE needs to set up the tag team division to succeed and all that starts by having Black and Ricochet win the belts at 'Mania. At least that way, its a crowning moment for the two stars, can serve as a promise to fans that the company is committed to pushing NXT talent and finally gives the division a facelift.

