5 title changes at WWE Saudi Arabia events

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for the first time in over 18 months later this October for Crown Jewel 2021.

The pay-per-view is the first WWE event to take place in Saudi Arabia since Super ShowDown in February 2020 as part of the promotion's multi-year agreement to produce major events in the country.

Several major matches for the event have already been announced. This includes Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar and Big E defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Despite the criticism and controversy surrounding the pay-per-views, WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia have certainly been newsworthy when it comes to title changes.

Several major championships have changed hands during the big stadium events in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of WWE's relationship with the country.

Let's take a closer look at five title changes at WWE Saudi Arabia events.

#5 Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy def. Cesaro & Sheamus - RAW Tag Team Championships (WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018)

Heading into the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 event, the RAW Tag Team Championships were vacant.

Former champions Cesaro and Sheamus were defeated by Braun Strowman and 10-year old fan Nicholas at WrestleMania 34 for the RAW Tag Team Championships. The next night on Monday Night RAW, Strowman and Nicholas relinquished the titles due to Nicholas still needing to attend school.

With the titles vacant, Cesaro and Sheamus demanded their titles back. However, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle refused and instead announced that they would face the winner of a tournament at The Greatest Royal Rumble for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

The new tag team of Bray Wyatt and "Woken" Matt Hardy won the tournament and faced Cesaro and Sheamus at The Greatest Royal Rumble.

"The Deleters of Worlds" defeated The Bar when Bray Wyatt hit Sheamus with Sister Abigail, capturing the RAW Tag Team Titles for Wyatt and Hardy for the first time as a team.

