5 titles that will help the WWE main roster product

The UK Championship was the latest title added to the Championships that WWE wrestlers fight for.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2017, 22:15 IST

You can never have too many titles

As is usually the case around this time of year, WWE have fallen into their traditional post-WrestleMania lull. The storylines aren’t quite as interesting, everyone is waiting for SummerSlam and there’s just a general hangover effect from The Showcase of the Immortals. So it begins the question – how can we improve upon this in the months to come?

One idea would be to chop and change a few of the titles that currently reside on Raw and SmackDown Live, which seems bizarre on the face of it given how many champions we currently have. Still, given the amount of content that WWE produce on a weekly basis these days it makes sense to take advantage of the many talented stars there are on the rosters.

One way of doing that would indeed be to make some changes to the title picture, with one of the big ideas being that not every title has to be coloured blue or red. We know what show we’re watching and we know which superstars fight on each brand – so get rid of the marketing toy belts and get some legitimate colour schemes.

So with that being said, here are five titles that will help the WWE main roster product.

#1 UK Championship

The UK Championship could be huge

This is the entry that actually exists, and ironically enough it’s the youngest title of them all. The United Kingdom Championship has only been around since January and yet it’s only provided us with several top quality matches, with Tyler Bate vs Pete Dunne at Takeover: Chicago being a legitimate Match of the Year candidate.

If WWE puts the UK guys on either show for one segment a week, in addition to them having their own show to shine, we’re confident that they’d blow 205 Live out of the water.

They wouldn’t be restricted to a certain weight class, they wouldn’t have to change the ropes every two minutes and they could even interact with the other talent on the roster.