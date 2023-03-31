5 top celebrities that made an appearance at WWE WrestleMania

WWE has been the biggest wrestling entity on earth for quite some time. The company first began all the way back in the 1950s and has grown and evolved from a promotion in the New York territory to being a global juggernaut.

The company's biggest event is WrestleMania, which began in 1985 and has been a yearly tradition ever since. The show is now typically held in major stadiums and has even extended across two nights, with a week of activities and shows surrounding the epic event.

While WrestleMania's biggest appeal is the roster of larger-than-life superstars competing at The Show Of Shows, the event is also well-known for appearances by celebrities from various walks of life.

Some of these celebrities compete in the ring, some just wave on camera, and others end up with various other unique roles. Regardless, WWE and WrestleMania have been home to some of the most interesting celebrities in the world.

Below are five of the top celebrities who have appeared at WWE WrestleMania.

#5. Floyd Mayweather competed at WrestleMania

Floyd Mayweather vs. Big Show

Floyd "Money" Mayweather is well known in the boxing world. He's considered to be one of the greatest boxers, pound for pound, in the history of the sport. Floyd is also well known for his cocky, over-the-top attitude.

His demeanor was a perfect fit for professional wrestling and WWE. In 2008, he appeared at the No Way Out event and broke The Big Show's nose. This ultimately led to the boxer battling the giant at WrestleMania 24.

Despite the size difference, Floyd ended up defeating Big Show at the event. His punching ability came in handy, as did a pair of brass knuckles. Regardless, Mayweather Jr.'s WrestleMania bout was one of the biggest of all time up until that point.

#4. Mike Tyson played a huge role at a WWE WrestleMania event

HOMAGE @HOMAGE On this date 25 years ago, Stone Cold Steve Austin won his first WWE Championship with Mike Tyson by his side after defeating Shawn Micheals at Wrestlemania XIV. Pay homage to the Texas Rattlesnake. On this date 25 years ago, Stone Cold Steve Austin won his first WWE Championship with Mike Tyson by his side after defeating Shawn Micheals at Wrestlemania XIV. Pay homage to the Texas Rattlesnake. https://t.co/K8cdMFREcu

Mike Tyson is another world-famous boxer who is considered by many to be one of the greatest of all time. While he's a mostly-beloved pop-culture figure in 2023, Tyson went through a lot of challenges in the 1990s and his reputation was damaged.

His public image at the time made it all the more surprising when WWE invited Tyson to the 1998 Royal Rumble. The following night he and Stone Cold Steve Austin had an in-ring confrontation which set fire to the then-WWF.

The Baddest Man On The Planet went on to join D-Generation X and served as the special ringside enforcer for Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14. After Shawn lost, Tyson decked Michaels for berating him and celebrated with The Texas Rattlesnake.

#3. Logan Paul debuted at last year's WrestleMania

Logan Paul competed at WrestleMania

Logan Paul is one of the most controversial & well known celebrities in the world. He's been involved in scandals, but he's also one of the most watched influencers in the world. He is known for acting, boxing, vlogging, and podcasting.

The Maverick aligned with The Miz to battle Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 38 last year. Logan signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment shortly thereafter, before going on to have bouts with The Miz and Roman Reigns at other major events.

Paul is set to once again compete at WWE WrestleMania, this time against Seth Rollins. Can Logan defeat a former WWE Champion or will his rookie year end in a loss?

#2. Kim Kardashian was a guest at WrestleMania

Gisella @edgexjeff Kim Kardashian hosting Wrestlemania 24 does not seem real Kim Kardashian hosting Wrestlemania 24 does not seem real😭 https://t.co/qg9D9HYhXx

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous people in the world. The influencer is well known for many reasons, but she's perhaps best known for being a pivotal player on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

While Kim is almost always in the news for something, she was briefly in pro wrestling news in 2008. Kim appeared at WrestleMania the same year Big Show and Floyd Mayweather clashed.

Kardashian served as the special guest hostess for the event, which primarily saw her interviewing superstars. This included a memorable interaction with Mr. Kennedy, which you can see in the video above.

#1. Muhammad Ali appeared at the first-ever WrestleMania

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Vince McMahon,Muhammad Ali,Liberace and Hulk Hogan at a WrestleMania 1 press conference Vince McMahon,Muhammad Ali,Liberace and Hulk Hogan at a WrestleMania 1 press conference https://t.co/zT8OitcRVV

The first-ever WrestleMania took place in 1985 and WWE has never been the same since. The show laid the foundation for the spectacle that WrestleMania has become.

Hulk Hogan and Mr. T united to fight Paul Orndorff and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper in the main event of WWE's big show. Iconic boxer Muhammad Ali was present for the match, serving as the guest referee.

Ali was the outside referee while Hall of Famer Pat Patterson served as the in-ring official. At one point, Ali had to get physical and he struck Piper. Hulk Hogan and Mr. T ultimately won by pinfall.

Mr. T, Muhammad Ali, and other celebrities helped set the stage for what would come over the next several decades.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE WrestleMania 39 on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 2nd and 3rd April 2023 from 5:30 am (IST) followed by “Extraaa Dhamaal - WrestleMania” at 9:30 am (IST) on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 & Sony sports Ten 4 channels in English, featuring live guests such as WWE superstar Jinder Mahal, who will share their views on WrestleMania match results, along with live fan interaction and much more.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes