5 Top Heels who were Faces at this time last year

Ali Siddiqui FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 728 // 17 Aug 2019, 12:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend is on his way to becoming WWE's top monster heel in the coming months

It has become common knowledge by now that Professional Wrestling is scripted. The characters portrayed by the Superstars, the storylines and the match outcomes are all pre-determined.

To keep the product fresh, twists and turns have to be presented at regular intervals. In WWE particularly, fans should always expect the unexpected.

Heel/Face turns are one of the most effective ways to shock the WWE Universe and change the direction of the product. While mid-carders frequently bounce back between heel and face modes, Top Stars change characters once in a while. However, when an upper mid-card or main-event Superstar completes a turn, it becomes a moment to witness.

Be it Batista's 2005 face turn or Seth Rollins' shocking heel turn in 2014, such moments are a proof why WWE is the best at its game.

That being said, here are 5 Superstars who currently portray villainous characters in WWE but were babyfaces exactly 12 months before.

#5 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley's character has changed quite a lot in the last 12 months

Bobby Lashley made a shocking return to WWE last year after an absence of nearly 12 years. He returned as a babyface and for a couple of months, feuded with the likes of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

He was booked to look stronger with every passing week. At one point, it seemed like WWE was preparing him to go one on one against Brock Lesnar at Summerslam 2018. However, he lost all of his momentum after a loss to Roman Reigns and was pushed down the card.

Lashley spent the following weeks in random feuds and matches. After teaming up with John Cena at WWE Super Showdown 2018, he did the unthinkable.

Advertisement

Lashley, in October, was feuding with Kevin Owens after the latter had brutally attacked him in September. During their last match together, Lashley and Owens did a double turn when The All Mighty started to focus on KO's injured knee during a match.

Lashley has achieved a considerable amount of success since turning heel and had two reigns as Intercontinental Champion.

As of now, his position on the card doesn't look quite good, considering that he suffered defeat in his feud against Braun Strowman and is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Still, The All Mighty shouldn't be counted out just yet.

1 / 5 NEXT